Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 17.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Loews by 52.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

