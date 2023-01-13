MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.83, but opened at $62.63. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 1,407 shares.

Specifically, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,400 shares of company stock worth $52,975,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

