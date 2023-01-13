Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.90 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

