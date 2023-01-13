Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

