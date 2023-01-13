Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo Price Performance

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $254.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.