Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $115.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

