Melanie Carpenter Sells 269 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $220.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

