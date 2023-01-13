Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,017.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

