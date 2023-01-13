MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

