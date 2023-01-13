Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

