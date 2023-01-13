ML & R Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

