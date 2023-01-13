Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of MHK opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $179.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.