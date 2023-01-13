Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

NYSE MS opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

