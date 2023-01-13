Morgan Stanley Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOOD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

