Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
