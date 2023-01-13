Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,949 shares.The stock last traded at $74.64 and had previously closed at $74.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

