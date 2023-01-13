Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,301,481 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

