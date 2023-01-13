Penny Sanford Sells 7,343 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68.

eXp World Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eXp World by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

