PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,600 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.