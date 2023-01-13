PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

