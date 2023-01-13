Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 479,509 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $31.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

