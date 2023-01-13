Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,075,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 671.48%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

