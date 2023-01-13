PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,397 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 167.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after buying an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

