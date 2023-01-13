PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

