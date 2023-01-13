PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PVH were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PVH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in PVH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

