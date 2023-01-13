Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,736 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cameco were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

