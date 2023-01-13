Raymond James & Associates Acquires 54,952 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.98 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.