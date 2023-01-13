Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.