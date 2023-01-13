Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,130 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

