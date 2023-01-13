Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,390 shares of company stock worth $46,244,015 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

