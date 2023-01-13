Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,834,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.