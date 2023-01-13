Raymond James & Associates Has $8.03 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of UNM opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

