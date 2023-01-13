Raymond James & Associates Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

