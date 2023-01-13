Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,047 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

