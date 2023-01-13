Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

UNM stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

