Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDSF. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

