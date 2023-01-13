Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CBRE Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

Shares of PENN opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

