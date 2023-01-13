Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.