Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 72.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

