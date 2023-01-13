Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 65,220 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

