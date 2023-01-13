Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 65,220 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MPW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.