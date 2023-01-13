Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.70. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 967 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Barclays started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 20.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

