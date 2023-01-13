Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

