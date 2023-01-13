RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.64. RXO shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 2,774 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. Stephens began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RXO stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.