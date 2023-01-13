Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $22.96 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

