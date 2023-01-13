Scott Dreyer Sells 17,834 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $28.74 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

