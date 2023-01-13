Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,723 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research firms have commented on SLN. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 361.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

