SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.44 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

