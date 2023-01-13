Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1,570.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $158.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

