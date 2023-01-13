Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 4.1%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.18. Approximately 4,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,390,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.