Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 4.1%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.18. Approximately 4,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,390,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

