Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,976 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.